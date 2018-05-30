Two people dead as landslide causes house to collapse in Watauga - | WBTV Charlotte

Two people dead as landslide causes house to collapse in Watauga County

Two people were killed when a landslide caused a house to collapse in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision. 

Boone Police Department confirmed two people were inside the home at the time of the collapse.

Police said the catastrophic destruction of the structure came from a gas leak caused by the landslide. 

When fire crews arrived, search and rescue operations were initiated and  the two people were found dead in the rubble. 

There were no other occupants of the structure.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the death investigation.

Weather had been a problem in the mountains all day as a state of emergency was declared for the western part of North Carolina earlier Wednesday.

The two people were not identified and no further information was released on this incident.

