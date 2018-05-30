Two people dead as landslide causes house to collapse in Watauga County

Two people were killed when a landslide caused a house to collapse in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.

Boone Police Department confirmed two people were inside the home at the time of the collapse.

Police said the catastrophic destruction of the structure came from a gas leak caused by the landslide.

When fire crews arrived, search and rescue operations were initiated and the two people were found dead in the rubble.

There were no other occupants of the structure.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the death investigation.

Several agencies responded to the event including:

Boone Fire Department

Boone Police Department

Blowing Rock Fire Department

Blowing Rock Police Department

Watauga Sheriff’s Office

Watauga Medic

Watauga Rescue

Watauga County Emergency Management

Watauga County Communications

Boone Public Works Department

Blowing Rock Public Works Department

Red Cross

Foscoe Fire Department

Cove Creek Fire Department

Linville Central Rescue Squad

Fleetwood Fire Department

Champion Fire Department

Caldwell County Emergency Services

Lenoir Fire Department

Clairmont Fire Department

Alexander County Rescue Squad

USAR Taskforce - Buncome County

Weather had been a problem in the mountains all day as a state of emergency was declared for the western part of North Carolina earlier Wednesday.

The two people were not identified and no further information was released on this incident.

