Two people dead as landslide causes house to collapse in Watauga County

Two people were killed when a landslide caused a house to collapse in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.

Boone Police Department confirmed two people were inside the home at the time of the collapse.

According to Watauga County Emergency Management, multiple emergency rescue crews responded to the scene.

Weather had been a problem in the mountains all day as a state of emergency was declared for the western part of North Carolina earlier Wednesday.

No further information was released on this incident.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.