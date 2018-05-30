Rose named 49ers athletics emerita

A huge honor for Judy Rose who was named Charlotte 49ers Athletics Director Emerita and receiving North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

It’s one of the highest honors possible from the university and the state of North Carolina.

Rose was named the university’s Athletic Director Emerita by Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois at a retirement ceremony back on May 15 with the information being official released today.

“She leads with integrity, and has established a tone and culture of integrity within our athletics program,” Dubois said.

Rose retired after 43 years with the university effective June 30.

