Floodwaters recede, for now, in McDowell County

After a night of heavy rain leading to evacuations, flooding, mudslides and more, weather conditions started to improve in McDowell County on Wednesday.

The major concern overnight was whether the dam holding back the water of Lake Tahoma would stay intact. A landslide next to it had engineers Tuesday night not wanting to take any chances.

Evacuations were ordered for miles around.

At first light, engineers got a closer look at the slide and the dam itself and declared that the emergency was over and the dam’s integrity was intact.

While that issue was resolved, many more cropped up.

A mudslide closed interstate 40 for hours. Several other, smaller landslides shut down other roads too. The Catawba River swelled beyond its banks and flooded farm fields, campgrounds, and some homes.

At River Breeze RV Park in Marion, people scrambled to get as many of the campers out of the danger zone.

Many were brought to higher ground but dozens more had to be left behind and were flooded by the rising waters.

Levels have d ropped considerably since then and officials hope to start assessing damage on Thursday.

With rain still in the forecast and some falling on Wednesday afternoon, officials are still advising people to use caution while traveling and pay attention to local weather conditions.

