Area students make Dean's List at Presbyterian College - | WBTV Charlotte

Area students make Dean's List at Presbyterian College

(Presbyterian College) (Presbyterian College)

CLINTON, SC (WBTV) - The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.

Presbyterian College wanted to announce the following students from the Charlotte-area who made the Dean’s List during the Spring 2018 semester:

  • Ms. Megan Elizabeth Archer, of Charlotte
  • Mr. McKay Jeffrey Dula, of Weddington
  • Ms. Mallory Elizabeth Hopkins, of Monroe
  • Ms. Melinda Kathleen Moore, of Charlotte
  • Mr. Austin Michael Paradis, of Charlotte
  • Ms. Megan Anne Petralia, of Concord

Presbyterian College is located on a 240-acre campus in Clinton, between Columbia and Greenville.

For more information about Presbyterian College, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly