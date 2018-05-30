Area students make Dean's List at Presbyterian College

CLINTON, SC (WBTV) - The Dean’s List at Presbyterian College is composed of students who have earned between a 3.3 and a 3.9 grade point average.

Presbyterian College wanted to announce the following students from the Charlotte-area who made the Dean’s List during the Spring 2018 semester:

Ms. Megan Elizabeth Archer, of Charlotte

Mr. McKay Jeffrey Dula, of Weddington

Ms. Mallory Elizabeth Hopkins, of Monroe

Ms. Melinda Kathleen Moore, of Charlotte

Mr. Austin Michael Paradis, of Charlotte

Ms. Megan Anne Petralia, of Concord

Presbyterian College is located on a 240-acre campus in Clinton, between Columbia and Greenville.

