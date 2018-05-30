Area students make Dean's List at Presbyterian College

The Senate Education Committee favorably recommended House Bill 514 be moved out of committee on Wednesday. Before the committee voted on it, there was discussion between lawmakers.More >>
The Senate Education Committee favorably recommended House Bill 514 be moved out of committee on Wednesday. Before the committee voted on it, there was discussion between lawmakers.More >>
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, firefighters, rescue and law enforcement were notified by Avery County 911 dispatch that a body had surfaced at Elk River Falls.More >>
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, firefighters, rescue and law enforcement were notified by Avery County 911 dispatch that a body had surfaced at Elk River Falls.More >>
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.More >>
Crews are responding to a home in Watauga County Wednesday afternoon after a home collapsed due to flooding and mudslides. The mudslide happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road in the Heavenly Mountain subdivision.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The major concern overnight was whether the dam holding back the water of Lake Tahoma would stay intact. A landslide next to it had engineers Tuesday night not wanting to take any chances.More >>
The major concern overnight was whether the dam holding back the water of Lake Tahoma would stay intact. A landslide next to it had engineers Tuesday night not wanting to take any chances.More >>