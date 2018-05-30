Over 30 Charlotte firefighters deploy to western NC to offer storm assistance

While the situation is fairly quiet Thursday morning, more downpours are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening hours and some of those storms will bring heavy rain that could lead to additional flooding, so please, stay alert!More >>
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to declare a state of emergency for the western parts of the state after heavy rain swept through the area, causing mudslides and flooding Tuesday night.
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter's body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
As rain continues to pose a threat for areas across western North Carolina, crews from Charlotte packed their bags and headed there to help.
Officials said a driver reportedly struck a parked 18-wheeler.
