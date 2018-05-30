Belk College Kickoff Bowl to be shown nationally on CBS

Charlotte is set to host the 2018 Belk College Kickoff Game to be seen nationally on CBS and locally on WBTV.

The game, between West Virginia and Tennessee, will take place September 1, at Bank of America Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon. It will be the first game ever between the two universities and could feature former Davidson Day Quarterback Will Grier, who is currently the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers.

"We are proud to host thousands of Mountaineer and Volunteer fans in Charlotte while also showcasing the event on a national stage,” said Charlotte Sports Foundation Board Chairman Johnny Harris.

