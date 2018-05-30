Belk College Kickoff Bowl to be shown nationally on CBS

The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The major concern overnight was whether the dam holding back the water of Lake Tahoma would stay intact. A landslide next to it had engineers Tuesday night not wanting to take any chances.More >>
The major concern overnight was whether the dam holding back the water of Lake Tahoma would stay intact. A landslide next to it had engineers Tuesday night not wanting to take any chances.More >>
The way Arnaldo Ardon tells it, about twice a day his apartment water comes into his apartment from the unit upstairs.More >>
The way Arnaldo Ardon tells it, about twice a day his apartment water comes into his apartment from the unit upstairs.More >>
It was a very dramatic demonstration designed to make drivers think twice about the idea of "beating the train" at a railroad crossing.More >>
It was a very dramatic demonstration designed to make drivers think twice about the idea of "beating the train" at a railroad crossing.More >>
The game, between West Virginia and Tennessee, will take place September 1, at Bank of America Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon.More >>
The game, between West Virginia and Tennessee, will take place September 1, at Bank of America Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon.More >>