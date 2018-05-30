Rowan Sheriff's deputy honored by Spencer Jaycees

From the Rowan Sheriff's Office: Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy Crystal Hogan was awarded as the 2018 North Carolina Spencer Jaycee Outstanding Young Public Servant. With this local recognition, Deputy Hogan will become a nominee in the Jaycee’s state competition.

Deputy Hogan has been employed as a Law Enforcement Officer for five years. She has been employed with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for the last two years.

Deputy Hogan’s goals are to build positive and trusted relationships within the community through her outreach opportunities. Deputy Hogan is a local volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program. She purchases children’s toys, clothing and school materials with her own money to distribute to children she comes in contact with in her routine duties. Deputy Hogan purchased adult coats, hats, and gloves with her own money to distribute to needy persons during cold weather. She also purchased clothing items and children’s toys for a family that was displaced by a fire in the winter of 2017.

Deputy Hogan is currently assigned as a road patrol officer.

