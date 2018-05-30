Annual Nazareth Fun Fest happening this Saturday

This Saturday Nazareth Child & Family Connection will host its 112th annual Fun Fest, a day of family fun. This year's event features live music from Darrell Harwood, one of the area’s largest car shows, a craft and vendors show and a kids’ zone with a rock-climbing wall, a water slide, bounces houses, food vendors and more.

The annual Fun Fest is Nazareth’s largest fundraiser each year.

One of the highlights of the day will be a drawing for a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM, donated by Cloninger Toyota of Salisbury.

The Fun Fest takes place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nazareth Child & Family Connection, 725 Crescent Rd. in Rockwell.

The event is free.

Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection provides a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families.

In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Concord?serving?individuals with mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability needs.?

Nazareth offers an array of services, including therapeutic foster care, family foster care, adoptions, transitional living services for young adults, level two therapeutic residential, short-term care, individual and group outpatient therapy, psychiatric services, outpatient substance abuse therapy and parenting groups in Rowan, Davidson and Cabarrus counties.

