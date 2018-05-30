Truck driver charged in March crash that killed two in Mooresville

A truck driver involved in an Iredell County crash that killed two people in late March is now facing charges.

Kwahj Andoh Kirkpatrick, 34, is being charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle in the deaths of 47-year-old Mark Anthony Eckles and 47-year-old Brian Kevin Gray.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on March 29 at the intersection of Oak Ridge Farm Highway and Wiggins Road. Investigators say Kirkpatrick was driving a tractor-trailer when he went left of the center line to avoid hitting a stopped car and struck a vehicle the victims were in.

Both Eckles and Gray were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirkpatrick was charged on Wednesday and released on a $100,000 bond. He is due in court on August 24.

No other information about the investigation has been released.

