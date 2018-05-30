Molly's Kids: Surprise superhero visit from Flash - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: Surprise superhero visit from Flash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

On May 1, Luke Dunn told us his favorite superhero was Flash.

Two hours after posting about Luke – who’s now 7 and still dealing with effects from having a stroke at 5-hours-old -- I got an email from Illusions and Confusions, a local company that supplies elaborate help for parties and kid-fun. 

“How do I send Flash to meet Luke?”

That was all the email said. I connected the owner to Luke’s mom.

Fast forward to now. Pictures suddenly arrived. 

Soon after, a note from Luke’s mom.

“Oh, this was so special!” Elisabeth wrote. “He has really been struggling with seizures right now and needed a self-confidence boost. Flash gave that to him. He plans on taking his new attitude into the operating room in a few weeks. He told me he’s not scared anymore because Flash called him a Superhero too!”

The owner of Illusions and Confusions also emailed.

“Luke didn’t know it, but behind the mask Flash had a tear in his eye. It was special for everyone.”

All just because a meeting- so many of YOU read about these amazing kids and react and stand up and take action. No matter what form – could just be a surprise meeting in a red costume – but it is an amazing thing to see.

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

