NCDOT stages train vs car crash to highlight rail safety

It was a very dramatic demonstration designed to make drivers think twice about the idea of "beating the train" at a railroad crossing.

On Wednesday morning in the Montgomery County town of Star, NC Operation Lifesaver, NCDOT BeRailSafe, and the Aberdeen, Carolina & Western Railway staged a crash involving a moving car and a moving train.

"The train always wins," said AC&W President Jennifer Harvell.

Crash dummies, cameras and data sensors were installed in the car to help officials learn about the impacts from such collisions.

The car that was used in the demonstration was a 2009 Dodge Charger that was retired from the fleet of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It was driven by remote control with cables attached to pull it into the path of the train.

This is the first time a moving motor vehicle simulating a motorist’s attempt to beat a train to a crossing has been done in North Carolina.

To date this year, there have been 21 crossing crashes in North Carolina. Five of these were fatal and six resulted in injuries.

