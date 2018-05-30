Sanitary sewer overflow caused by storm water in Union Co.

A sanitary sewer overflow happened in the Union County sanitary sewer system on Tuesday.

All pipes, pumps and equipment were operating properly prior to the overflow which was caused by large amounts of heavy rain resulting in storm water entering the sanitary sewer system.

The overflow occurred on Sardis Church Road near Indian Trail around 4:15 p.m. and lasted until 11 p.m.

Officials say there was not any danger to human health or the environment.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.