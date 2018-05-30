One killed in northwest Charlotte motorcycle crash

A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash happened in the 1700 block of Oakdale Road. CMPD tweeted about the deadly crash around 12:30 p.m.

North Division Officers have responded to a motorcycle accident in the 1700 block of Oakdale Rd. Medic has pronounced one person deceased at this time. As information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs Office. (1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 30, 2018

MEDIC said one person was killed in the wreck.

Oakdale Road between Shady Circle and Oak Drive was closed while police investigate the crash, officers say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The victim's name was not released. There's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.