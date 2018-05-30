Driver killed in northwest Charlotte motorcycle crash

A person was killed in a motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the crash happened in the 1700 block of Oakdale Road. CMPD tweeted about the deadly crash around 12:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle and driver laying in the front yard of the home on Oakdale Road.

The person was unresponsive, Medic responded and pronounced the driver dead.

North Division Officers have responded to a motorcycle accident in the 1700 block of Oakdale Rd. Medic has pronounced one person deceased at this time. As information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs Office. (1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 30, 2018

An investigation into the crash revealed the motorcycle was traveling south on Oakdale Road at high speed when the driver passed a slower car on the left and lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle ran off the road and went through several yards before it struck two trees. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle.

The driver was wearing a helmet, but.did not have a motorcycle endorsement on the North Carolina Operators License.

Police say speed is a factor in this case, and that particular section of Oakdale Road is marked for no passing.

The motorcycle was reported stolen by the owner to the CMPD on Wednesday at 9:35 a.m.

It is unknown if the driver stole the motorcycle or received it from another person.

Oakdale Road between Shady Circle and Oak Drive was closed while police investigate the crash, officers say. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The victim's name was not released.

CMPD is investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.

