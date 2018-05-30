Third man charged with murder in deadly Iredell County shooting

A third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Iredell County in early 2018.

According to the Statesville Police Department, Kasey Allen Randol was arrested on Tuesday in the death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells. Randol was charged with murder.

Wells was fatally shot just before 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hickory Avenue in Statesville on Jan 6.

Officers said Randol was taken to the Iredell County Jail and is being held without bond.

Randol is the third person to be charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting. Earlier in 2018, Enrico Heggins was charged with first-degree murder in Wells' death and Antwon Taylor was arrested and charged on May 17, police say.

Police say additional charges will be filed.

