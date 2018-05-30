Dale Jr sings first lullaby to his daughter. Adults also pass out after singing it.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gotten 14,000 likes after tweeting that 'I just sang my little girl to sleep for the first time.' Screen grab of Amy Earnhardt photo on Instagram

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gotten 14,000 likes after tweeting on Monday that "I just sang my little girl to sleep for the first time."

Earnhardt said he chose the song "Show Me the Way to Go Home," which he remembered first hearing in the original "Jaws' movie.

"She seemed to like it," Earnhardt tweeted.

The song has been a hit in Great Britain and North America since two songwriters composed it on a train trip in England in 1925.

Three leading characters in the 1975 "Jaws" movie sing the song below deck after having had what appear to be a drink or two. As they sing, the scene flashes to the darkness outside the boat, where the viewer senses something lurks beneath the surface.

Online reaction to Earnhardt's tweet has been glowing.

While one Twitter follower noted how the three characters "were hammered," most everyone else complimented Earnhardt for being a good dad to his and his wife Amy's baby, Isla Rose Earnhardt.

"Jr. that is so sweet," fan Linda Brickhouse said.

"Great job dad!!" Bruyan Luippard tweeted.

"It wasn't the song Dale," tweeted follower Mitch Evett. "It was attention from her favorite man."



Here are the lyrics to "Show Me the Way to Go Home:"

"I'm tired and I want to go to bed



I had a little drink about an hour ago



And it’s gone right to my head



Wherever I may roam



On land or sea or foam



You can always hear me singing this song



Show me the way to go home."