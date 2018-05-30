Clover man accused of assaulting 5-year-old girl arrested in Charlotte

According to the Statesville Police Department, Kasey Allen Randol was arrested on Tuesday in the death of 30-year-old Freeman Jacobi Wells. Randol was charged with murder.More >>
Family and community members gathered for a news conference to ask authorities to hold the construction company, Gilbane, accountable for Hernandez’s death.More >>
A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for parts of McDowell County after concerns about how the weather would affect a dam in the area.More >>
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has gotten 14,000 likes after tweeting on Monday that "I just sang my little girl to sleep for the first time."More >>
David Austin Redmon, 22, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.More >>
