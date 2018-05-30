Clover man accused of assaulting 5-year-old girl arrested in Charlotte

A man was arrested in Charlotte after he was accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl at his girlfriend's home in Clover, SC.

David Austin Redmon, 22, is charged with first-degree assault and battery.

The alleged incident happened on May 11 at a home on Cutter Point Drive. Deputies say Redmon's girlfriend, who he lives with, called the authorities when she went to wake her daughters up for school and noticed injuries on her 5-year-old.

According to the report, the young girl "had numerous bruises all over her face and head area. She also had bruising on her neck, chest and right shoulder."

The report states investigators also found blood stains on the bed where the girl was sleeping.

Redmon's girlfriend said when she asked her daughter what happened she said Redmon had hit her. The mother said her other daughter told her she heard Redmon in the bedroom yelling and hitting something, but did not see what happened because she was facing the wall and scared.

The girlfriend told deputies she believes the incident happened because the 5-year-old wanted to sleep in the bed with her and Redmon got upset.

The 5-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Redmon was arrested in Charlotte on May 23 and charged.

No further information has been released.

