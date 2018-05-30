EVACUATION LIFTED: McDowell residents can return home after conc - | WBTV Charlotte

EVACUATION LIFTED: McDowell residents can return home after concerns over dam

MCDOWELL, NC (WBTV) -

A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for parts of McDowell County after concerns about how the weather would affect a dam in the area.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officials ordered all residents living below Lake Tahoma to evacuate at the request of the Lake Tahoma dam engineer. The evacuation was lifted around 10 a.m.

Emergency Management officials say water was spilling around the sides of the Lake Tahoma dam and a landslide occurred on one side of the dam, prompting a level one emergency. The dam has not breached and crews are working to ensure the dam is safe.

Schools in McDowell County were closed Wednesday. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two workers within the department had to be rescued after the tandem dump truck they were using was pushed off the road and into the Catawba River. 

The NCDOT said the pair was able to climb out through a passenger window until they were rescued. 

Officials wanted to remind the public if see standing water, turn around. 

