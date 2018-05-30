EVACUATION LIFTED: McDowell residents can return home after concerns over dam

A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for parts of McDowell County after concerns about how the weather would affect a dam in the area.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officials ordered all residents living below Lake Tahoma to evacuate at the request of the Lake Tahoma dam engineer. The evacuation was lifted around 10 a.m.

Emergency Management officials say water was spilling around the sides of the Lake Tahoma dam and a landslide occurred on one side of the dam, prompting a level one emergency. The dam has not breached and crews are working to ensure the dam is safe.

We have issued a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for MCDOWELL COUNTY in NC. Flash flooding, landslides, and rapid rises on waterways are an IMMEDIATE threat to life and property. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE unless you are fleeing flood waters. THIS IS A LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 30, 2018

Schools in McDowell County were closed Wednesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two workers within the department had to be rescued after the tandem dump truck they were using was pushed off the road and into the Catawba River.

In McDowell County, two NCDOT workers were rescued after the tandem dump truck they were using to clear a mud slide was pushed off a road into the Catawba River. They climbed out through a passenger window and stood on the side of the truck in the water until they were rescued. — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 30, 2018

The NCDOT said the pair was able to climb out through a passenger window until they were rescued.

Just to illustrate how serious the flooding is in western NC: Water swept an NCDOT tandem dump truck off the road overnight in McDowell County. Two people were rescued. Stay off the roads and avoid flooded areas. If you see standing water, turn around. https://t.co/pLCADeCNJN pic.twitter.com/EnDSZmuoVM — NCDOT (@NCDOT) May 30, 2018

Officials wanted to remind the public if see standing water, turn around.

