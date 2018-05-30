Two injured in south Charlotte crash

Two people were injured in a crash in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near Johnson Road at Exit 61. The wreck happened around 7 a.m.

MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash shut down the shoulder of the roadway. It is expected to reopen around 9 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

