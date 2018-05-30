Toyota safety tech: what’s in your car?

No matter how safe of a driver you are, other drivers may not be following the same rules or taking the same precautions. That’s why it’s so important to have a vehicle that can protect you as well – you want the latest and greatest safety technology woven into every aspect. That’s why we’re proud to sell Toyota cars here at Toyota of N Charlotte; Toyota is a front runner when it comes to safety technology and research.

What kinds of safety technology are found in your Toyota vehicle?

So, what’s in your car? Safety technology varies from model to model – some of the higher trim-levels come with more advanced features. Here are some of the basics that you’ll find across the board:

LATCH car seat system: This system is used to anchor car seats and booster seats securely into the vehicle. It actually stands for Lower Anchor and Tethers for Children, and provides you with a more secure way to anchor the car seat than by using a seatbelt.

Energy-absorbing crumple zones: Toyota designed this safety features to help fend off the negative impacts of a collision. Basically, when these zones are hit they transfer the kinetic energy to the metal panels of the car; this helps to keep the cabin intact and you and your passengers safe.

Toyota Safety Sense P: This N Charlotte Toyota technology is relatively new, but it’s quickly becoming a standard feature in all of the cars. It’s a cluster of different technologies that work together to keep you safe. You’ll find automatic high beams, lane departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection all woven together to create it.

Side-impact door beams: If your car is t-boned – that is, hit perpendicularly on the side – this feature will help protect your vehicle from becoming crumpled. T-bone accidents are some of the most dangerous accidents to be in.

Toyota of N Charlotte wants to provide you with peace of mind out on the road

How do you know all of these N Charlotte Toyota safety features will serve you well? We have an example. A 2018 Toyota Camry was recently in a collision where it was pinned in between two semi trucks. All of the above features kept the driver safe; he actually walked away without injury at all. The car was in pretty bad shape but believe it or not, the cabin remained intact and the doors would even still open and close. A local dealership where the collision occurred chose to display the remains of the car in the showroom to prove just how incredible the brand’s safety technology is.

Ready to see what your next N Charlotte Toyota could offer you? Come check out all of this amazing safety technology firsthand and take a test drive to see how it works. Toyota of N Charlotte is open seven days a week at 13429 Stateville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. You can even call ahead to save time and schedule an appointment at (704) 875-9199!

Return Home