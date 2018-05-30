Crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 SB in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-85 SB in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte for some time Wednesday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a wreck shut down three lanes on I-85 southbound near Exit 34 at Freedom Drive. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. 

The lanes reopened just before 8 a.m. 

There's no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured. 

