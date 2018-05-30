Loverboy to rock Kannapolis on Saturday

The classic rock group Loverboy performs their greatest hits including “Turn Me Loose,” “Working for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” and more in Village Park, West C. Street.

The show is set for 7-10 pm on Saturday night.

Cassette Rewind, who recently played the Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury, will be the opening act.

Fireworks to follow the Loverboy show.

(Shuttles will run to and from Village Park, Cabarrus Health Alliance, and the Credit Union from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.)

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food/Drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted.

