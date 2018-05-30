Loverboy to rock Kannapolis on Saturday

As Subtropical Depression Alberto continues to work north and into the Midwest, we will keep this tropical "feeling" weather around for a bit longer.More >>
The classic rock group Loverboy performs their greatest hits including “Turn Me Loose,” “Working for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” and more in Village Park, West C. Street.More >>
According to Matthews police, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road. Police said Richard Oliver Angelo was pushing a bicycle on East John Street when he was struck by a vehicle.More >>
The deadly crash happened on Interstate 77 southbound near Westinghouse Boulevard. According to MEDIC, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery happened at a a 7-Eleven on South Tryon just before midnight.More >>
