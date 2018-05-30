Woman charged with DWI, accused of fatally hitting man on Matthews road

A woman was arrested after she reportedly hit and killed a 22-year-old in Matthews Wednesday morning.

According to Matthews police, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road. Police said Richard Oliver Angelo was pushing a bicycle on East John Street when he was struck by the woman.

Angelo was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Sydney Joan Lindenmuth, 21, was charged with driving while impaired, possessing marijuana and having an open container of alcohol.

Additional charges are possible, officers say.

East John Street was closed for some time due to the crash but has since reopened.

