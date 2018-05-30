BLOG: Flash Flood Watch continues amid days of rain

Flash Flood Watch continues

More tropical weather

Hot by the weekend!

As Subtropical Depression Alberto continues to work north and into the Midwest, we will keep this tropical "feeling" weather around for a bit longer. There is a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm on Wednesday, but the coverage and intensity are expected to back off a bit around Charlotte as compared to recent days with the mountains likely seeing the most concentrated rain.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Depression Alberto bringing plenty of rain to the Carolinas

But for sure, Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled. It will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 80s and there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms at just about any time, though the best chance will come during the afternoon and evening hours.

RELATED: NC foothills, mountains bracing for possible flooding from Alberto

We will turn a corner for Friday and the weekend. Rain chances will begin to decrease as temperatures increase. We could be close to 90 degrees both Friday and Saturday before we fall back to the mid 80s Sunday, a day that probably brings us our next best chance for thunderstorms as a front approaches from the west.

Behind that front, we will likely cool off a bit more on Monday and there may even be a noticeable drop in the humidity.

Have a good hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.