No one arrested in convenience store armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store on South Tryon just before midnight. 

It is unclear what was taken or how much was taken from the business. 

No other details were released. 

