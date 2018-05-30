Mudslides and flooding prompt emergency response

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, May 30. The weather is causing big issues. It's one of many top stories we're covering now on WBTV News This Morning. Tune in as soon as you wake up so you're caught up on the news of the day!

BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations are underway for some people in McDowell County and schools are operating on a two hour delay. Mudslides and flooding have prompted an emergency response from officials. An evacuation order is in place for all residents living below Lake Tahoma near a dam where there is concern it could be compromised. We have video to show you of the mudslides and flooding. Other parts of the mountains and foothills are seeing some of the same problems. We have the most experienced weather team to get you caught up on what's happening in your neighborhood.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a deadly accident being investigated now in Charlotte. It's happened at I-485 outer at the ramp to Westinghouse Boulevard exit. The ramp to Westinghouse Boulevard is reportedly closed. We're live on the scene with details and updates.

Today -- an autopsy will be performed on the 11-month-old baby girl who was found dead near her home in Chesterfield County. Her mother, who told deputies that her child was abducted, is in custody this morning. Deputies tell us she is now the primary suspect in connection to the child's death.

After weeks of ongoing controversy, Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announces his resignation.

WEATHER CHANGES: A flash flood watch is in effect for our area. You're going to want to watch WBTV News This Morning now to get Meteorologist Al Conklin's forecast. Some of the rain got intense last night and we're continuing to see residual problems because of it. Al is also talking about what to watch for later into the day.

Tune in now!

Christine