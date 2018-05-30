One killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in southwest Charlotte

A person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash happened on the Interstate 485 ramp to Interstate 77 near Westinghouse Boulevard around 4 a.m. According to MEDIC, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two lanes on the connector ramp from the I-485 outer loop to I-77 are closed due to the fatal crash. The lanes are expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

The victim's name was not released.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

