Tornado tonight

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
A tornado near the town of Cramerton in Gaston County was spotted by law enforcement tonight. We’re investigating, but it doesn’t appear there was any damage. This was spawned by what’s left of Alberto as it proceeds up past the Carolinas, bringing us heavy rain squalls which could last until sometime tomorrow.
We covered the heartbreaking end to what turned out to be a false story. A Chesterfield County mother claimed a stranger punched her and snatched her baby girl from her arms. Police found the little girl dead in a diaper box one-thousand yards away. Tonight, they’re holding the mother on filing false charges, however, when a cause of death is established, murder charges are possible.
The 20-year old UNC Charlotte student who fell out an emergency window on a party bus and died, had a blood alcohol level of 0.12—which is considered well past the level of drunk driving. The question authorities now want to know is who supplied alcohol to this underage woman?
Should teachers be armed in the classroom? A bill in the General Assembly right now allows some teachers to be trained to carry firearms. Reaction from the educational community is opposed.
