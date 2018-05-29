Panthers kick off week two of OTAs

The Carolina Panthers returned to the practice field Tuesday morning for week two of Organized Team Activities. With the news that David Tepper is the next owner of the team in the past, attention shifts towards the team's preparation for training camp in July.

Cam Newton is fully healthy for OTAs this season, which means he has plenty of time to develop chemistry with new running backs, wide receivers and offensive coordinator Norv Turner. The Panthers offense won’t be dramatically different, but there are some adjustments that need to be made.

“The little nuances are probably the biggest thing,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “Coach Turner may expect a little bit more of a stem on a certain route or something like that.”

Since Newton’s rookie season in Carolina, he has never had to adjust to an offensive coordinator from outside of the team. When Mike Shula took over for Rob Chudzinski in 2013, he had served as Newton’s quarterbacks' coach for each of the previous two seasons.

Turner is the third offensive coordinator that Newton has worked with since he was drafted by the team in 2011.

On top of getting used to Turner’s expectations, Newton also has a hand full of new targets.

“It’s been a good adjustment, I’ve enjoyed all the players,” free agent acquisition Jarius Wright said. “It’s a great team. When I first got here the guys treated me like I’ve been here the whole time.”

While Newton is back and healthy, the Panthers are without backup quarterback Derek Anderson. The Panthers currently have three signal callers on the roster, with Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke battling for the backup quarterback position.

The Panthers will continue week two of three in OTAs later this week before the team’s mandatory minicamp gets going on June 12.

