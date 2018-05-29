Man sentenced to 247 months in prison on carjacking, firearm offenses

A man accused of going on a high-speed police chase that involved gunfire in 2016 has been sentenced to 247 months in prison on carjacking and firearm offenses.

Three people, including Rodolfo Joel Ulloa-Paz, were charged after several shootings and multiple stolen vehicles led to police being involved in a multi-county chase in Charlotte on August 10. Hours before, police said Ulloa-Paz and two other suspects, Alan Israel Chavez-Cruz and Erick Lopez, were involved in another violent episode on W.T. Harris Boulevard.

The police chase with the armed men continued until they got to an area near Buffalo Shoals on Highway 16. The car was reportedly stopped with stop sticks and crashed into a utility pole.

Just after the truck slammed into the power pole, the passenger jumped out.

Ulloa-Paz was shot by officers at the end of the chase and flown to a hospital in Charlotte where he was listed in critical condition.

"He had a shotgun in his hands," said Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid. "The Charlotte officers then opened fire and wounded that suspect."

Several bullet holes could be seen on the sides and window of the truck. Once that suspect, later identified as Ulloa-Paz, was hit, the second suspect, Chavez-Cruz, exited the truck and was taken down by the officers without incident.

