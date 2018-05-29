Nine months after Maria, Samaritan's Purse working to power Puerto Rican homes with solar energy

With the news that David Tepper is the next owner of the team in the past, attention shifts towards the team's preparation for training camp in July.More >>
With the news that David Tepper is the next owner of the team in the past, attention shifts towards the team's preparation for training camp in July.More >>
The whole protest began to bring awareness to police brutality but now it is more about disrespecting the flag and the anthem which the players continue to state they are not doing when they kneel.More >>
The whole protest began to bring awareness to police brutality but now it is more about disrespecting the flag and the anthem which the players continue to state they are not doing when they kneel.More >>
On May 1, police say Rogers was on a party bus that was heading to uptown when she fell out of an emergency window. She was then struck by two vehicles.More >>
On May 1, police say Rogers was on a party bus that was heading to uptown when she fell out of an emergency window. She was then struck by two vehicles.More >>
The Boone-based humanitarian aid group had already set up shop after Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean weeks before. And nine months later, they're still there.More >>
The Boone-based humanitarian aid group had already set up shop after Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean weeks before. And nine months later, they're still there.More >>
A man accused of going on a high-speed police chase that involved gunfire in 2016 has been sentenced to 247 months in prison on carjacking and firearm offenses.More >>
A man accused of going on a high-speed police chase that involved gunfire in 2016 has been sentenced to 247 months in prison on carjacking and firearm offenses.More >>