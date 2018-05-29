Subtropical Depression Alberto continues to bring heavy rain, floods

As Alberto continued his trek inland, more waves of rain made their way into the Carolinas with the North Carolina foothills and mountains getting soaked.

Rainfall amounts totaled as much as three inches by Tuesday afternoon. Water was ponding on some roads in Hickory and the Boone area as bands of heavy rain moved through. So far though, no major issues reported.

Getting a burst of heavy rain in Hickory. Pounding up on some roads. pic.twitter.com/30Vnu0YZ43 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 29, 2018

Officials are monitoring creeks and streams and while levels are high, only a few have gone out of their banks.

Two roads in Caldwell County were closed late in the afternoon. Valway Road leading to Highway 90 was covered in water and Indian Grave Road at Bill Tuttle Road was shut down as well. In Collettesville, where Wilson Creek and the Johns River flooded just a week ago, all roads are open for now, according to officials.

This is what drivers are dealing with..runoff heading to main roads in spots. Slow down, pay attention to what is ahead pic.twitter.com/HAotxAxmns — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 29, 2018

Crews will be checking roads throughout the night as more rain moves through the area. Officials ask that anyone who sees flooded roadways or down power lines, to alert authorities as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to slow down and pay attention to what is ahead. Do not drive through floodwaters and treat all downed lines as if they are still energized.

