Three Appalachian State athletes receive honors

It’s that time of the year where athletes get recognized for their performances either in their sport or in the classroom, and three Appalachian State Mountaineers just received honors.

In golf, Tripp Summerlin was named to the All-Sun Belt second team today by the conference’s men’s golf coaches. Summerlin, who just completed his sophomore season, placed runner-up at the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Other than that, he finished in the top two four times in 11 tournaments. Summerlin became the first App State golfer to ever finish in the top 10 at the Sun Belt Conference Championship and led the team to its best season since joining the league.

“He makes the game look easy,” App State head coach Bo Redman said. “He is also a great student and an even better young man. We could not be happier for him."

On the track, two Mountaineers are receiving honors for their performances in the classroom. Emily Fedders and Ryan Hastings were named Google Cloud Academic All-District.

Outside of being good in the classroom, Fedders excelled at the Outdoor Sun Belt Championship, finishing third in the 10,000-meter run after posting a time of 38:33:74.

Hastings is a long sprinter and also a History/Social Studies Education major. He won the Sun Belt indoor title in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 1:50:87.

Both Fedders and Hastings will have their names placed on the Academic All-America ballots, with selections being made in June.

