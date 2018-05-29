Duo charged in connection to series of robberies in Charlotte

Two people have been charged in connection to a series of robberies throughout Charlotte.

Officials say on Sunday they responded to an armed robbery at Days Inn hotel located in the 2600 block of Little Rock Road. Upon arrival they were told the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the second suspect.

Tuesday morning the suspected vehicle was located in the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive. The occupants of the car were identified as Kristian Williams and Garnette Gwinn. According to a report, when officers were speaking to the duo they noticed evidence leading them to believe that they were involved in the robbery at the Days Inn.

They were placed under arrest and transported to the Law Enforcement Center where they were interviewed by detectives.

Additional evidence during the investigation led officials to confirm Williams and Gwinn were responsible for two additional armed robberies occurring on May 1 and May 29 in north Charlotte.

Williams was charged with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Gwinn was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

