Man accused of setting massive east Charlotte apartment fire pleads guilty

The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road Tuesday morning.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road Tuesday morning.More >>
Two people have been charged in connection to a series of robberies throughout Charlotte. Officials say on Sunday they responded to an armed robbery at Days Inn hotel located in the 2600 block of Little Rock Road.More >>
Two people have been charged in connection to a series of robberies throughout Charlotte. Officials say on Sunday they responded to an armed robbery at Days Inn hotel located in the 2600 block of Little Rock Road.More >>
Popular clothing retailer J.Crew sparked some debate after posting a photo of a young boy wearing a T-shirt with the saying "I am a feminist too" on it.More >>
Popular clothing retailer J.Crew sparked some debate after posting a photo of a young boy wearing a T-shirt with the saying "I am a feminist too" on it.More >>
Tuesday, Lopez was sentenced to between 51 and 74 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $75,000 restitution to the victims.More >>
Tuesday, Lopez was sentenced to between 51 and 74 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $75,000 restitution to the victims.More >>