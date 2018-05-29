Lowe's to ban paint stripper made with potentially dangerous chemicals

The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old son when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her son and drove away.More >>
Under pressure from an environmental group, Mooresville-based Lowe's announced Tuesday that it is banning paint-stripping products made with methylene chloride and NMP, which advocates describe as deadly chemicals.
According to Gaston County Communications, the wreck happened on Hickory Grove Road in Stanley.
The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Tryon Street.
The victims said a person claiming to be a Rowan County deputy told them there were warrants for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty in Rowan County. The scammers said the victims needed to pay around $1,000 to avoid being arrested.
