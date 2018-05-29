WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Transparent Budget

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by editorial board member, Robby Thomas.

Tens of thousands of educators from all over North Carolina organized a march in Raleigh to rally for respect, and for the General Assembly to address per pupil spending, restoration of longevity pay, additional compensation for advanced degrees, and the condition of public school resources.

It was an impressive turnout, but lawmakers are not showing much respect based on what we're seeing.

In an unprecedented move, next year's $24 billion state budget has been written behind closed doors by a powerful Republican super-majority and will be presented for a simple "yes" or "no" vote.

No time for thorough review.

No opportunity for amendments.

What appears to be no patience for rigorous debate.

If thousands of educators can endure the rain to march in Raleigh, our lawmakers should show taxpayers the respect to follow a more open and transparent budget process.

Remind your elected leaders checks and balances are important in a healthy democracy.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.