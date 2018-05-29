Teen mom facing new charges after baby's body found in field after claim of abduction

The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.

19-year-old Breanna Lewis told officials the 11-month-old was reportedly stolen out of her arms on the side of the road in Chesterfield County. The baby was found dead just two hours later, according to the sheriff's office.

Lewis was initially charged with filing a false police report and on Wednesday she was charged with improper disposal of human remains.

The investigation began around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Jackson Road east of Chesterfield. Officials say Lewis told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. She had severe bruising on her face when deputies arrived, said the man then punched her several times in the head, took the baby and drove away.

According to deputies, she later told officials she made the story up.

Sheriff Jay Brooks says the mother of the child told deputies she made up the story about the child being abducted. There is no man that kidnapped Harlee Lewis. Deputies happened to come across the diaper box, when they flipped it over they saw a plastic bag and the body. — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) May 29, 2018

Sheriff Jay Brooks said just after 4 p.m. that the 1-year-old girl, identified as Harlee Lane Lewis, was found deceased "hidden inside a diaper box" in a field about 1,000 yards from the home. There is no word on how she may have died.

Other family members, along with Breanna Lewis, are being questioned. SLED and the FBI are assisting with the case.

Officials told WBTV Wednesday afternoon that the autopsy on the little girl was complete, but the results have not been released.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.