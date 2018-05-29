Search underway for 1-year-old reportedly stolen from mother's arms in Chesterfield County

An Amber Alert is being issued after a baby was reportedly stolen out of his mother's arms on the side of the road in Chesterfield County.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Jackson Road east of Chesterfield. The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old son when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle.

The woman said the man then punched her several times in the head, took her son and drove away.

The man is described as thin white male, around 6'2" tall with a beard. He was wearing a toboggan, a black coat, and one black glove. The baby has blondish hair.

Officials say the FBI and SLED are assisting in the search.

WBTV is working to gather more details.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office at 843-623-2101 or 911 immediately.

