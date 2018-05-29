Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte hit-and - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte hit-and-run

(Kevin Marlow | WBTV) (Kevin Marlow | WBTV)
One person was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. Tryon Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the vehicle that hit the pedestrian left the scene.

Medic says they took the pedestrian to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. 

