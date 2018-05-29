Scammers posing as Rowan County Sheriff's Office targeting Davidson County

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after they say the department received multiple calls Tuesday from concerned citizens in Davidson County about an apparent scam.

The victims said a person claiming to be a Rowan County deputy told them there were warrants for their arrest for failure to appear for jury duty in Rowan County. The scammers said the victims needed to pay around $1,000 to avoid being arrested.

The scammer reportedly told the victims to provide them with credit or bank account information or go to a Food Lion in Spencer and wire the money.

Officials say the caller was calling from 704-225-6215, and that there is a voicemail message on the number that falsely identifies it as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents they will not contact them with a request to pay money or ask them for their credit or bank account information. The sheriff’s office will never direct individuals to wire transfer money.

Anyone with additional information should call the real Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8500.

