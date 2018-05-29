New NFL national anthem policy may not be the end of the issue

Due to the fact that NFL owners didn't really talk to the players union about the new National Anthem policy, kick back was expected and this issue may not be settled.

"I think it could stir things up which is a problem," said new Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith after day one of the second week of Panthers organized team activities. "It's frustrating to see that the NFL had the opportunity to right the wrong and change the narrative. They dropped the ball there so we will see where it goes."

The whole protest began to bring awareness to police brutality but now it is more about disrespecting the flag and the anthem which the players continue to state they are not doing when they kneel.

"We are just trying to do our part and we aren't going to be able to do it alone," said Smith as he explains why players protest and try to bring awareness to such causes. "The NFL has a chance to be a big influence. Think about how many people dislike each other or don't agree on so many different things but they are in that stadium over there (Bank of America Stadium) and they are over there for one common cause. We are just trying to do our part and that's essentially what the protest started with. It's not so much about the protest, it's about the work going forward."

A very candid conversation with Smith as he also dives into some things he would like to see change with the justice system. He also gets personal with the media today as he shares his story about his mother who is a convicted felon but has turned her life around but it was a struggle.

