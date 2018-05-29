Molly's Kids: Dillon Hudgens will graduate with his high school class

Dillon Hudgens. Longtime #MollysKids who's beating lymphoblastic leukemia. He's also a soon-to-be graduate from Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg

Dillon was in the hospital for over two months at the beginning of this year and had to work really hard to catch up. But he did. He will graduate with his class.

"We're thrilled," said mom Amy. "More than that, we're inspired."

Coolest thing a parent could ever say about their child.

Big congrats, Dillon. Love the smile.

-Molly

PS: More link on Dillon >> http://tinyurl.com/SeptDay122017

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

