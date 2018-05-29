$1 million bond for Salisbury man wanted in Davie County

A Salisbury man is being held under a bond of $1 million on a long list of criminal charges.

Salisbury Police arrested Cerdric Myron Bost, 43, of Holmes Avenue, on Monday night after officers were called to respond to a domestic physical assault at that address.

When police arrived, Bost "immediately did not want to cooperate and did not want police to be involved."

The officer noted in the report that there were "several very minor lacerations on his face and blood on his clothing."

Alcohol was involved, according to the report.

Bost was charged with assault on a female, but not before he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a head wound.

Police also served warrants from Davie County that were taken out on May 4. Those charges included first degree rape, conspiracy to commit a felony, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, ethnic intimidation, first degree sexual offense, sexual battery, kidnapping, felonious restraint, and accessory before the fact to felony.

