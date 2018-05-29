Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Gaston County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued Tuesday for a missing endangered woman in Gaston County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 85-year-old Dorothy Marie Wolfe was last seen on Summit Avenue in Mount Holly.

She has gray hair and blue eyes. Wolfe is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds, according to the NCDPS.

Wolfe may be headed to West Virginia, officials said. She drives a black 2011 Toyota Corolla, with WV tag A450799. Officials did not release an image of Wolfe.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Mount Holly Police Department.

