Woman found dead in Gaston County house fire identified

A 68-year-old woman was found dead in a house that caught fire in Gaston County Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at around 10 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road. When firefighters went into the home, they found Wanda Kay Hurst deceased inside.

Gaston County EMS said Hurst was alone in the house.

Police said they were investigating the fire as a crime scene which is standard.

Gaston County Fire Marshall Jimmy Earp said for now he's ruling the flames as accidental and will wait to finalize a cause until police wrap up the department's part of the investigation.

"We've tried to rule out anything electrical. We really can't say for sure because we weren't there. But we do know it doesn't seem to be anything intentional," said Earp.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.