Woman found dead in Gaston County house fire identified

A mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for parts of McDowell County after concerns about how the weather would affect a dam in the area.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road Tuesday morning.More >>
The crash happened on the outer loop of Interstate 485 near Johnson Road at Exit 61. The wreck happened around 7 a.m.More >>
According to Matthews police, the incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road. Police said Richard Oliver Angelo was pushing a bicycle on East John Street when he was struck by a vehicle.More >>
