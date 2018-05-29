One dead in Gaston County house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead in Gaston County house fire

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead in a house fire in Gaston County.

The fire broke out at a home in the 100 block of Cooks Lake Road Tuesday morning. 

Gaston County EMS confirmed one person was dead in the fire. That person's name has not been released. Officials said they were investigating the fire as a crime scene. 

There's no word on a cause. 

