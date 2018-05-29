York County woman accused of stabbing boyfriend multiple times

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Saturday morning in York County.

The incident happened at a home off of Highway 321 in Rock Hill. Officers arrived around 9:44 a.m. and say the man who opened the door had a two-inch laceration to the top left of his chest, a two-inch laceration to his stomach and a two-inch laceration to the middle of his back, "which was placed directly in his spine," the police report states.

The man said someone had "jumped" him inside his home, according to the police report, and he was not being cooperative with the investigation.

Investigators found a knife in the back of the man's girlfriend's pants. Keiah Kholeiah Glenn, 34, was arrested.

Glenn faces charges of attempted murder and high and aggravated domestic violence.

