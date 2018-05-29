Police: Suspects flee, crash after breaking into cars at Concord gym

Two people were charged after leading police through three counties and eventually crashing.

According to Concord Police, officers responded to a call on Monday that several cars had been broken into at the Sportscenter in Concord.

While police were investigating those cases, they learned that a credit card that had been stolen from one of the cars was being used at the nearby Walmart and Game Stop.

Police had a description of the car and were able to get a license plate number. As police attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspects took off and got on I-85 north towards Salisbury.

Concord Police said that the situation did not meet the requirements of its chase policy, but that due to the volume of traffic on the interstate, they were able to keep the car in sight, and notify the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The suspects got off I-85 at exit 76 and headed east on Highway 52.

Rowan deputies followed the car, and it eventually crashed in Stanly County after passing through Misenheimer on Highway 52.

The suspects were not hurt, according to police.

Katrina Nicole Rasul, 29, of Spartanburg, SC, was charged with resisting police, breaking and entering to motor vehicles, misdemeanor larceny, and financial card transaction. Bond was set at $45,000.

Bernard Michael Williams, 31, of Orangeburg, FL, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and fleeing to elude arrest. Bond was set at $35,000.

